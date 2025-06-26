Consistent temperatures through this weekend

Temperatures across the Central Coast will be pretty consistent for the next few days, and even throughout the weekend.

Here is a quick look at the 7 day forecast:

Here's what you can expect for highs tomorrow.

Paso Robles is looking at a high of 94, with sunny skies.

In San Luis Obispo temperatures will reach a high of 74.

Santa Maria can expect 69 for the high, with pretty clear skies.

In Lompoc just a little cooler, with a high of 68.

Santa Barbara can expect temperatures to reach 72 for the high.

In Cambria the high is 62 tomorrow, with some clouds to start your day.

Atascadero can expect a high of 89 tomorrow with clear skies.