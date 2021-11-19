Continued cloud cover breaks this weekend and brings in enhanced fire danger

Cooler weather is continuing to make the Central Coast more seasonal over the next few days.

Clouds from a passing cold front have brought a few sprinkles of rain to the central coast (yay!) but unfortunately, it will do little to help the drought conditions seen over the past months.

Temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year.

Temperatures along the central coast today will end up a few degrees above yesterday's highs. Cool and cloudy conditions will start off the day before some clearing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vB0IeiUN0F — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 19, 2021

Over the next few days, clearing will start to take place with a high-pressure system building just off the coast. Clearing clouds will be spurred on by offshore flow and gusty conditions.

Those gusts will bring fire danger and possible erratic fire behavior to high elevations. There is a fire weather watch in effect for high elevations until 10PM on Monday Night.

While cloudy and cool conditions alongside of a chance for rain are in place this morning, gusty conditions will move back in this weekend. Fire weather is expected, be sure to take caution in higher elevations. pic.twitter.com/TlAC79T5jS — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 19, 2021

Once skies clear temperatures will climb to above normal values with sunny skies. That trend will not last though, another cooldown is expected for late next week and for Thanksgiving.

Over the next week, cloud cover will dissipate into the weekend when sunny skies will make themselves at home with high winds prompting fire weather watches in high elevations. Have a great weekend Central Coast! pic.twitter.com/sjUWno9Gj4 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 19, 2021

Have a fantastic weekend Central Coast!