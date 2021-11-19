Watch
Continued cloud cover breaks this weekend and brings in enhanced fire danger

This graphic is from the KSBY Weather Graphics system
Fire Weather Watches for the weekend ahead
Posted at 9:05 AM, Nov 19, 2021
Cooler weather is continuing to make the Central Coast more seasonal over the next few days.
Clouds from a passing cold front have brought a few sprinkles of rain to the central coast (yay!) but unfortunately, it will do little to help the drought conditions seen over the past months.
Temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year.

Over the next few days, clearing will start to take place with a high-pressure system building just off the coast. Clearing clouds will be spurred on by offshore flow and gusty conditions.
Those gusts will bring fire danger and possible erratic fire behavior to high elevations. There is a fire weather watch in effect for high elevations until 10PM on Monday Night.

Once skies clear temperatures will climb to above normal values with sunny skies. That trend will not last though, another cooldown is expected for late next week and for Thanksgiving.

Have a fantastic weekend Central Coast!

