Continued mild conditions settle in across the Central Coast

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday some areas along the coast are facing dense marine fog, this is limiting visibility along the western beaches as well as in San Luis Obispo through the five cities region.

For the rest of this week and into the weekend dense fog continues to be expected along the western beaches, anywhere south of Point Conception (basically our southcoast) will remain mostly clear from morning marine stratus through the forecast.

Despite the very active summer monsoon, which delivered flooding rains to the Joshua Tree area Tuesday and other parts of Eastern California, the Central Coast is entering a fairly stable weather pattern.

A ridge of high pressure is backing into California as a low-pressure wave races away to our NW. This will leave our area between a ridge axis to our east and a trough to the west. The particular arrangement will allow both the interior to be near 100 while at the same time encouraging night and morning marine clouds at beaches and near coastal valleys. This will mean our area will feature temps from the lower 60s to the low triple-digit territory well into next week.

Those near normal and consistent conditions will stick around for a while but looking into late next week things could get interesting.

Modeling continues to show a new arrangement in the upper air pattern. This alignment looks to encourage the monsoon to move further west into California and could even introduce showers and thunderstorms to the Central Coast. It is still some time out but hot interior temps and higher humidity are also a possibility. This has been showing up on runs the last several days and the Climate Prediction Center also seems to be leaning on this pattern as well in the 8-14 day outlooks. Stay tuned.

Have a great day Central Coast!