Cool air lingers Thursday before some significant changes develop

The Central Coast is set to experience a variety of weather conditions over the coming days, with a mix of low clouds, fog, and gusty winds expected to dominate the forecast. Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures and increased marine layer activity, followed by a rapid warming trend and potentially strong winds.

Short-Term Forecast

Cool and Foggy Conditions Through Friday

Low clouds and fog are anticipated to persist through at least Friday morning across coastal areas and valleys, resulting in temperatures 3-6 degrees below normal.

An upper low-pressure system currently situated a few hundred miles southwest of the region will move towards the coast tonight, bringing increased marine layer depth and a likelihood of morning drizzle on Thursday. This system will keep temperatures cool and delay the clearing of low clouds.

Gusty Winds and a Warming Trend Starting Friday

Significant changes are expected to start on Friday as the upper low moves out, and northerly winds begin to pick up. The northern coastal waters will see gale-force winds by Friday evening, impacting western San Luis Obispo (SLO) and Santa Barbara (SB) Counties with strong Sundowner winds. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph in the Santa Ynez Range and areas like Montecito, necessitating wind advisories. These conditions will also bring about downslope warming, leading to unusually high nighttime temperatures that could remain in the 80s and even low 90s.

Rapid Warming on Saturday

The marine layer will largely dissipate by Saturday, resulting in much warmer conditions. Temperatures in Sundowner-affected areas could soar to the 80s and lower 90s, even at some beaches. This significant heat increase, 15-20 degrees above normal, may trigger heat advisories for parts of the Central Coast and southern Santa Barbara County. Other valleys and coastal areas will also experience a warm-up, with highs in the 90s inland and 70s to lower 80s along the coast.

Long-Term Forecast (Sunday-Wednesday)

Continued Winds and Variable Temperatures

Sunday will bring strong northerly winds across the western counties, adjacent coastal waters, and northern mountains.

Marine Layer and Winds Next Week

Northerly flow is expected to remain strong offshore through the middle of next week, maintaining the potential for Sundowner winds in southern Santa Barbara County. SLO and northern Santa Barbara Counties will experience gusty northwest winds near the coast but little to no marine layer stratus, with temperatures remaining close to normal.

Residents should stay informed on weather updates and advisories, especially those in wind-prone areas, to prepare for rapidly changing conditions and potential hazards.