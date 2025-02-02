Cool an cloudy conditions on Monday, rain is expected to arrive by early Tuesday

Hey, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. 🙂

An atmospheric river continues to bring precipitation to the upper half of California.

By Sunday night and Monday, the northwest tip of San Luis Obispo County could receive light precipitation from the tail end of the atmospheric river.

Rain totals will be under 0.10 inches, with up to 0.5 inches possibly in Rocky Butte.

On Monday, the clouds will provide some cooling across the Central Coast.

California will see its first storm system impacting the region early Tuesday as a low-pressure system center spins off the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

However, the system will weaken when it arrives in the southern portion of California and will linger through Wednesday.

This system will bring light to moderate rainfall, which will be most likely and strongest Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Rain totals for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties are expected to reach between 0.75 to 2 inches. The Santa Lucias could get 2-4 inches of rain.

The risk of convective showers creating pockets of heavier rain rates is on the lower end.

Tuesday and Wednesday, daytime highs will be temperate due to the rain, generally in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Meanwhile, gusty winds out of the south to southwest will impact the Central Coast and interior mountains, as it will peak Tuesday afternoon and evening.