Cool and breezy weekend ahead with more showers possible

The Central Coast will continue to experience cooler than normal temperatures through Monday, with a chance of drizzle or light showers. Isolated thunderstorms remain a possibility in the mountains. A welcome change to dry weather and a gradual warming trend is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Today's Weather:

Showers and storms formed over the mountains again this afternoon, though they were less widespread and intense than yesterday but still prompted an areal flood advisory along HWY 166. While stronger storms, they primarily affected sparsely populated areas. A deep marine layer persists across the region.

Weekend Outlook: Cool and windy with slight shower chances

The weekend forecast carries variable chances for showers and possible thunderstorms in the mountains. Another trough will arrive on the West Coast Saturday morning, followed by an upper low moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Despite models showing ample low-level moisture as the upper low approaches, precipitation forecasts remain uncertain. However, the combination of the upper low directly overhead and a deep moist layer suggests at least some scattered light showers or drizzle are possible, and potentially even into Sunday afternoon. While it won't necessarily rain everywhere, the pattern warrants a mention of this chance.

As for thunderstorms, the trend in scope and intensity continues downward through at least Saturday. Convective parameters are less impressive, and a fairly thick high cloud layer moving through will limit surface heating, hindering storm development. While some cumulus buildups and isolated showers are possible, the chances for more significant thunderstorms and potential flooding issues are lower. The potential for afternoon convection in the mountains and interior may be higher on Sunday with less cloud cover and continued high moisture and instability.

Early Next Week: Lingering Moisture, Then Warming

Another upper low is expected to move through the region Monday morning, this time from the northeast, with a fairly deep moist layer still in place. This could bring another round of marine layer drizzle or light showers and potentially another afternoon of interior thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain well below normal across the entire region.

Warming Trend on the Horizon:

Starting Tuesday, a shift towards drier and warmer weather is anticipated. Projections indicate a gradual warming trend that should lead to more pleasant conditions for the remainder of next week.