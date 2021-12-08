Cool and clear for Wednesday before rain begins early Thursday Morning

Tuesday morning brought rain to the central coast and over the course of the next 7 days, there are two more chances for accumulating rain.

Drought conditions across California are critical so these chances are great news!

Before rain arrives Wednesday will be mostly clear and relatively mild with temperatures only reaching into the low 60s. These temperatures are near normal for early December.

By Wednesday night clouds will move in from the north and indicate that our next weather maker has arrived. A cold front will press south overnight and reach the Central Coast around dawn bringing rain into the region.

At times this rain could be heavy with accumulations between 0.1" and 0.2" inches for San Luis Obispo County and the majority of Santa Barbara County. Unfortunately, the south coast will see significantly fewer accumulations thanks to a rain shadow formed by mountains at the coast.

After Thursday morning's rain system moves south strong high pressure will take over and keep conditions cool yet clear. From Thursday through Sunday cool yet clear conditions will make for a great weekend, although extra layers may be needed for outdoor activities.

Monday gives way for another rain system, this time one that could be very impactful. The system is many days out but here is what the situation is looking like thus far.

A cold front will likely push south into the Central Coast with an associated chance for heavy rain. It is likely that all of the Central Coast will once again see accumulating rainfall. It is too early to know for sure but low estimates are near one inch of rain with localized higher amounts likely in more rain prone areas like Rockey Butte.

As the system gets closer we will keep a very close eye on it.

