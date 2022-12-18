Cool and cloudy conditions give way to sunshine and warmth into the week

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

This weekend we continue to see very enjoyable weather with sunshine and mild temperatures. That combined with dry conditions through the next week, even into the new year will make a fantastic stretch of weather on the Central Coast.

Saturday reached into the mid 60s along most of the region with 50s in the interior valleys.

Sunday will bring a bit more sunshine to the region but temperatures will fall a couple of degrees thanks to a system passing to our south. 50s are expected in the interiors and along some of the coasts. Low 60s expected for the coast and the warmest temps are expected along the South Coast of Santa Barbara County.

There is a system sitting just to our south that will continue to bring cloud cover through the region toight and into tomorrow morning but the main center of roation is sitting a little to far to our south. There is no real rain chance from this system here on the Central Coast but they will see a bit of rain in San Diego and northern Baja tonight into Sunday.

As we head into the next week there is a quick section of cloud cover that will surge across the west coast (unfortunately not bringing any rain) and keeping us on the cooler side.

Once that passes late Tuesday we will embark on a warming trend that will bring temperatures into the 70s by the end of next week.

The holiday weekend will be warm and quiet, at least weather wise.

Have a great rest of the weekend Central Coast!