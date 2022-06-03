Cool and cloudy into the weekend before big warm up begins

Good Morning Central Coast! We made it to Friday, to kick off the day there is a bit more marine influence than in the past few days. It will not impede visibility much for the morning commute as it is mainly not sitting right at the surface and moving quite quickly with some passing cloud cover.

Highs will range from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds expected to be about 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

There is a wind advisory in place along the south coast of Santa Barbara County today where sustained northerly 20-30mph winds are expected with gusts up to 45mph. That will remain in effect until 3 AM Saturday.

Similar temps will be felt Saturday and sunday but as we kick off next week clouds will clear and offshore winds will warm up the interiors quickly. Heat reaching the triple digits is expected.

Have a great day Central Coast!