Cool and cloudy morning gives way to more sunshine by afternoon

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off the holiday week there is a little added cloud cover thanks to a very weak ridge of high pressure passing over the region. While there is cloud cover, little to no widespread fog is expected for the Monday morning commute.

In addition to the clouds in the morning it is also going to be a cold one, many lows will reach the 20s in the interior valleys with slightly warmer temps by the coast. A freeze warning is in place for the Cuyama Valley through 9AM. Portions of Western Santa Barbara county are under a frost advisory though 9AM.

By Monday afternoon a weak, but sharpening trough will push through, a few gusts are expected although they will stay below advisory criteria. Those cooler and gustier conditions will break Tuesday and high pressure will replace it.

That ridge will build just in time for Thanksgiving, hitting its peak on Thursday which means the warmest day of the week will land on the holiday.

The day to day temperature change will be minimal throughout the week with most of us sitting in the low 70's.

In the extended period, temperatures will stay mostly stagnant until the ridge starts to break down Friday and a small cooling trend begins for the weekend.

Have a great day Central Coast!