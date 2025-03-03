Cool and cloudy weather pattern continues into Monday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

A series of storms are expected this week and the first one has already left behind some precipitation in the area.

However, a tight gradient along with cold air advection is producing advisory-level gusts throughout much of the Central Coast

As a result, a Wind Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbar counties until 9 p.m., Sunday, March 2, 2025. But the advisory along the south coast ends at 3 a.m. on Monday.

The system is expected to depart later today and skies will begin to clear after midnight.

Cool overnight lows in many valleys will end up in the mid to upper 30s. But Monday will still have some sunshine in the forecast as most areas will only see high temps in the lower to mid-60s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will move over the region on Tuesday. The ridge will be accompanied by some offshore flow from the north and only weak onshore flow to the east.

Skies will be partly cloudy as the ridge is not sharp enough to deflect the mid-level clouds from the approaching storm.

On Wednesday, a significant storm will affect the area as a cold upper low will swing down the west coast.

A southwesterly flow will set up over southern California and will bring a decent amount of subtropical moisture.

This moisture will be lifted into the area by the main trough associated with the low. A cold front will develop and will sweep through the area later in the afternoon and the evening.

A chance of rain will develop over the Central Coast in the predawn hours but it will most likely develop after dawn and continue through the morning.

There is a chance of rain south of Point Conception in the morning but may will develop in the afternoon across southern Santa Barbara County.