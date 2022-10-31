Cool and foggy start to Halloween, rain chances for the week

Happy Halloween Central Coast!

To kick off your holiday commute there is abundant marine fog at the beaches and into the Coastal Valleys. This has warranted a dense fog advisory in portions of Western Santa Barbara county until 9AM. Take it slow on those roads.

Temps today have fallen a little from the weekend warmth. 70s in the interiors 60s elsewhere.

For the interior valley trick-or-treaters the overnight low will be the chilliest, sitting between 38-40 degrees at its lowest point. For the coastal valleys, about 10 degrees warmer hovering between 48-50 degrees. The farther south you live, the warmer it will be. Santa Barbara county seeing more mild lows from 50-55 degrees.

Winds will start to shift back to on-shore as a low pressure system develops off the west coast Monday into Tuesday. With that shift expect mid/high level clouds to increase throughout the afternoon and the marine layer to return overnight Monday and Tuesday morning.

The low pressure system does bring with it chances of some rain throughout Tuesday afternoon but unfortunately those chances are minimal. The rain totals for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will max out at around .15 of an inch but likely less.

As for temperatures, that system is bringing with it some pretty cold air so day-time highs and overnight lows are taking a hit.

The interiors will go from upper 70's Sunday and Monday to the low 60's by Wednesday. The lows following suit sitting in the low 40's to upper 30's all week. The coastal valleys will go see the last day of 70's on Monday before dipping to low 60's and even the mid 50's by mid week. The beaches will look similar to the coast just a couple degrees cooler during the day but the marine layer overnight will help insolate some of the warmth from the day keeping the lows more mild and in the 50's.

Looking to the end of the week, there is a possibility for for another wind event, stemming from the system passing over, but as it draws closer we will get a better idea of its impacts.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!