Cool and quiet weather may give way to rain early next week

Good Morning Central Coast! As you head out the door this morning the chill in the air will be noticeable as more marine (and below normal) influence moves in. This morning that not only means an extra layer heading out the door but also some limited visibilities on roadways. This will impact the Santa Ynez Valley most of all this morning but may also dramatically drop visibility in Santa Maria.

Turning to our forecast, it has been easy to see and feel the departure from last weeks temperatures. Local weather has turned much cooler, less muggy, and a bit breezy. This trend of mild to below-average highs continues into the coming weekend.

Outside of the morning cloud cover, some very good clearing should take place. Sunny skies will be in place by the mid day hours.

Highs will remain down. 60s at most beaches with 70s and a few scattered 80s in coastal valleys and 70s and 80s in the interior valleys as well.

This pattern lasts into the weekend. But as the weekend arrives all eyes will be on the PacNW as a trough of low pressure and associated surface low and cold front start barreling down the West Coast.

I don't think a local arrival is likely until late Sunday at the earliest. Monday appears more likely. When the system arives winds will shift and substantial rain chances move in.

Rain showers are likely Monday. Several models agree on the outlook. Locally light to .75" or rain are possible with the highest potential along the SLO county north coast. This outlook will likely see a number of changes and refinements as the event draws closer.

Have a great day Central Coast!