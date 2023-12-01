Cool and windy conditions are sticking with us through the weekend

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Friday. The weekend has finally arrived but here’s a quick look at what you can expect today and for the rest of the weekend. We are expecting to see cool and breezy conditions through at least Saturday, with the strongest winds in the mountains. A warming trend is expected to begin on Saturday and continue through the middle of next week. Cooler onshore flow will return at the end of next week, with a small chance for light rain. Let’s dive in!

A Wind Advisory has been extended for Santa Barbara County until Friday at 10 pm. The winds have relaxed a little from this morning, and are a little weaker than expected, but we are still expecting for the winds to increase this evening.

We are expecting to see clouds increase in coverage overnight once again. It will feel rather cold again tonight thanks to the lingering cold air mass with dry and clear skies. Lows are expected to be between 35 and 45.

Breezy north to northeast winds will linger into Saturday morning, but well below Advisory levels. Temperatures will increase a bit and touch normal during the day on Saturday, thanks to a warming airmass. Otherwise, Saturday looks like a fairly benign weather day.

Our models indicate high pressure will build over California on Sunday and Monday.

Little change is expected next Monday through Wednesday or Thursday, with above-normal temperatures and breezy offshore flow. Cooling conditions with increasing onshore flow will likely follow on Thursday or Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App to keep up with the latest weather headlines.

