Cool and windy conditions continue through the weekend along the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Saturday!

We saw plenty of sunshine and mostly clear skies along some regions of the Central Coast.

More sun and fewer clouds are expected to stay with us for the rest of today, and we may see a return of cool onshore flow Sunday and Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, it is expected that there will be gusty northwest winds in the western portion of the Santa Ynez mountains and the southwest coast of Santa Barbara County this evening, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for southwest Santa Barbara County through tonight.

The NWS says that gusty northwest winds are expected to return across southwest Santa Barbara County Sunday and Monday evenings, with more advisories and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

As you plan your day for tomorrow, Coastal and Interior Valleys will see more sunshine on Sunday, with the interior temps reaching the low 80s in the late afternoon.

The south coast will see slightly warmer temps in the afternoon hours on Sunday, while our west beaches are going to stay on the cooler side.

Low temperatures across California remain quite cool on Saturday, as they will range between the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The valley and desert regions will be warmer with temps in the 80s.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast!