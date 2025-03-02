Cool and windy trend continues as the chance of rain increases

Hello, Central Coast!

The cooling trend kicked off on Friday and it’s going to stick around through the upcoming week.

A trough will be extending down the west coast later tonight due to a low-pressure system positioned west of Washington State.

Cool and cloudy conditions are expected today with a slight (less than 20%) chance of isolated rain showers.

There is currently a mix of stratus along the coast and plenty of middle and high clouds moving over the area.

Some breaks in the cloudiness might occur across some areas this afternoon and evening, but the clouds will keep the area cool.

The chances of rain on Sunday will go over 50% shortly after midnight along the Central Coast as the next storm system digs south of California.

The cold air mass aloft will bring the potential for isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds on Sunday.

However, there is the potential for non-severe thunderstorms across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

With the cold air mass creating a tight pressure gradient across the area, gusty west-to-northwest winds will develop across portions of the area between Sunday afternoon and Monday.