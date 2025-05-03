Cool and windy weekend with some drizzle in the interior through Sunday.

Weather headlines:

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected through Monday, with drizzle or light showers at times, especially tonight into Sunday.

Windy conditions will continue through the weekend.

Dry weather with a gradual warming trend will begin Tuesday.

Detailed forecast:

Some rain occurred in the interior valleys of the Central Coast on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the winds have increased and shifted to the southwest.

Another upper low will move down the coast and into southern California overnight.

However, there is some instability with this upper low that will cause a chance of showers in the interior again later tonight into Sunday morning.

Further north along the Central Coast, the inversion will be too weak to sustain a marine layer, so it will likely just be partly cloudy there with gusty northwest winds and cool temperatures.

However, with the upper low moving into northern Mexico by that time, temperatures will be warming, resulting in decreasing instability through the day.

Temperatures on Sunday will remain well below normal, especially south of Point Conception.

The remainder of next week into next weekend is expected to be dry with a warming trend as high pressure builds into the region.