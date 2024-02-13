Cool & dry for now!

This Monday we experienced more dry conditions on the central coast with highs in the 60s across the board and mostly sunny skies.

We expect conditions to stay dry and relatively cool throughout the work week.

On Saturday, things may start to cool down a bit, however, as the incoming storm system approaches.

Some areas will see rain as soon as Saturday, including Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Paso Robles, while others like San Luis Obispo won’t see significant rainfall until Sunday.

It’s possible there will be several inches of rain during these storms. Those in flood-prone regions should prepare for this weekend’s storms over the next few days while the weather is still dry.