Cool & dry weekend ahead

Today we saw drier conditions across the Central Coast along with cooler temps.

This weekend, temps will stay cool but conditions will remain dry and mostly sunny - with temps in the low 60s along the beaches and coastal valleys and upper 50s to low 60s in the interior.

A wind advisory is in effect in Santa Barbara County this weekend as well.

The advisory is effective from Friday through 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Wind speeds of 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph near the Southwestern Coast of Santa Barbara County, and Western /Eastern Ranges of the Santa Ynez Mountains. This could blow down unsecured objects and tree limbs, cause power outages and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.

We shouldn’t see rain again until later next week or next weekend.