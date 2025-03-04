Cool start to the week, rain coming mid-week

The Central Coast is experiencing a chilly start to the week, with temperatures below seasonal averages. Today saw highs in the 50s and low 60s near the coast, and 60s in coastal and interior valleys. The Santa Ynez Valley saw the warmest temps, in the upper 60s.

7 day forecast.

7 day forecast 2.

However, a significant weather shift is on the way for the Central Coast.

First what you need to know right now: a High Surf Advisory is in effect until 9 PM tonight. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected along San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches.

A Wind Advisory also remains in effect until 9 PM tonight. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible, so secure loose objects and be aware of potential power outages.

Area's under a wind advisory.

The weather shift we talked about earlier isn’t here Tuesday, however. We’ll still scratch out a day in the 60s for most, even some mid 60s. It’ll be breezy out of the NW in the afternoon 20-25mph.

The first of two systems gets here Wednesday, with another system right on its heels for Thursday. The first storm is weaker than the second.

The first system could drop up to .50” but most locations will see less than that. The Thursday system is colder and stronger and cumulatively .50-1” of rain is possible through Thursday.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our mountain areas, including the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. Heavy snow is possible, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 5500 feet, and isolated totals of 18 to 24 inches above 7000 feet, but that’s mostly in SoCal. Winds could gust up to 50 mph, creating blowing snow and reduced visibility. Traveling in mountain areas will be very difficult, especially Wednesday night through Thursday.

Expect periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout the region, with the potential for localized flooding. Gusty winds will be a concern, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions and possible power outages.

The unsettled weather pattern continues into next week, with another storm system forecast to move over the region on Monday. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages through the weekend and into early next week. Stay tuned to KSBY for the latest updates and advisories.

