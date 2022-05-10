Cool temperatures continue, dramatic heat up on the way

Good morning Central Coast and happy Tuesday!

As we get our footing this morning conditions look quite a bit like Monday, chilly and windy conditions are persisting for the next couple of days as a system pushes onto the west coast. The good news for this forecast is that winds will begin to shift Thursday to bring much warmer conditions to the Central Coast.

Jumping right into the nitty-gritty of the forecast, the upper atmosphere low that has been pulling the chilly air into our area really dug its teeth in overnight and has strengthened slightly. That brings a shred of good news to our morning forecast with a few lucky communities getting a chance of rain. The clouds producing rain offshore have spread out enough that the edges of possible rain now extend over north western San Luis Obispo. That being said it is a minuscule chance for accumulating rain, even the lucky communities may see a few rain drops before the sun comes up with a lot of the potential rain evaporating before it even reaches the ground.

For most of us Tuesday morning will bring some added cloud cover and cool conditions, don't forget that extra layer. The interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County is under a Frost Advisory until 9am Tuesday morning as their temperatures drop into the low 30s. This could be detrimental to any sensitive plants.

For daytime highs temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s with continued gusty winds. The Santa Barbara County southcoast is continuing to see those gusty winds from yesterdays sun-downer event. Winds sustained 20-30 with gusts to 35 are still expected.

I could see some additional wind advisories being issued Tuesday but none have been issued yet this morning.

The low pressure causing all of this will push east late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. As it passes through we could see some more cold and breezy conditions before they finally break Thursday and we begin a dramatic warm up.

High pressure will begin to build in place of the cold system we have been facing recently. That switch will bring offshore winds and much warmer temperatures. Significant warming will take over on Friday before bordering on hot conditions to start the weekend. By Sunday most of the region ill be 10-15 degrees above normal, pushing the interior valleys into the upper 90s to start off next week.

It looks that even next week will stay well above normal temperature-wise but Sunday will be the warmest day of the forecast.

Have a great day Central coast!