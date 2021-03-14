Cool temperatures, partly cloudy skies Sunday

It was a little gloomy for some parts of the Central Coast Saturday, but we did get a break from the rain.

Temperatures Saturday were 4-8 degrees below normal.

It will remain cool this weekend, with locally gusty winds.

Gusty NW winds were noted early Saturday afternoon in the mountains and foothills, including the Santa Ynez range where gusts were up to 39 mph.

North-south gradients and some upper level support are bringing gusty advisory level winds the the Santa Ynez range and adjacent south coast of Santa Barbara County.

A Wind Advisory in that area is now effect into Sunday morning.

SW-NW winds can be expected Sunday afternoon as onshore gradients should be stronger.

The marine layer is expected to deepen with some low clouds expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A frontal system from an upper level low brings rain late Sunday.

Rainfall from late Sunday night through Monday will average a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch across the region -- potentially higher amounts up to .75 across NW portions of San Luis Obispo County.

Another cold storm system will cross SW CA Sunday night through Monday, with mainly light rain and mountain snow expected. #SoCal #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/7H9wIb1dZ3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 13, 2021

Snow levels drop to around 5500-5000 feet Sunday night, dropping all the way back down to 2500-3000 feet by Monday.

Snow accumulations are estimated at 2-4 inches, with more snow falling at higher elevations.

