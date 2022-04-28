Cool temperatures stick around for one final day before a early weekend warmup

Good Morning Central Coast!

Grab that extra layer on the way out the door today, Thursday is the cool-point of our week as a few more degrees of cooling is piled on the gradual cooling we have faced all week.

Happy Thursday Central Coast! These fog and cloud conditions are looking pretty similar to the past few days and temperatures will follow but the good news is winds shift today and a warm up will move in. I'll have full details coming up this morning from 5-7am on KSBY6. pic.twitter.com/XNYMMrb12P — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 28, 2022

Continued onshore flow today will not only keep those temperatures on the cool side it will also bring increasing low clouds and fog for beaches and coastal valleys throughout the Central Coast.

In the pre-dawn hours much of the region will see a blanket of clouds that will gradually lower as dawn approaches. The one exception to this is the Santa Barbara County south coast where motherly winds are keeping clouds out. These gusts are just below advisory level for now but in the later daytime hours could increase to 45-55mph gust where isolated gusts up to 60mph are possible. Just keep an eye on those gusts to stay safe.

The main reason we will be on the chilly side today is an area of low pressure passing over us pulling in cooler marine air. By this afternoon that will be exiting the region and making way for a high pressure warm up. Once this switch happens winds will quickly reverse back offshore and push out the cloud cover.

Friday will bring ample sunshine and 6-12 degrees of warming will take over. Thankfully this warm up will push temps close to normal for weekend activities including the return of the Santa Maria Strawberry festival.

Saturday morning could bring a little marine influence with a few degrees of sea breeze cooling but Saturday looks great overall.

Saturday afternoon the pattern will get ready to shift again as another weak low pressure passes overhead. This will first bring in some more marine influence and a bit of cooling.

Next week looks like more consistent but mild conditions with temperatures staying a bit below normal with some marine influence at the beaches every day.

Looking very long term there isn't much indication of rain chances but a series of cold fronts will keep temperatures at or below normal.