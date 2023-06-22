Cool temps and cloud cover return, will last to the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Thursday!

Summer officially began yesterday (the summer solstice was June 21st at 7:57am PST) but the sunshine that we started the season with yesterday is no where to be found today.

Cool temps again return to the Central Coast on today with a lot of early cloud cover both at the coast and in some of the interior valleys.

That cloud cover will clear out first in the interior valleys but keep cool conditions in place. Clearing on the western beaches will be slow if at all.

Daytime highs at the beaches we'll still be in the lower 60s while coastal valleys will be in the low to mid-60s with interior valleys warming to the low 70s. The interior valleys will likely see daytime highs Thursday 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. A very similar cloud pattern is likely from Thursday night into Friday. Friday morning will also see ample clouds both at the coast and in the interior but again clearing is anticipated in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be similar but a few degrees warmer than Thursday.

The weekend into next week we'll see a slow ramping up of temperatures in all areas but most dramatically in the interior.

Have a great day Central Coast!