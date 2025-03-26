Cool temps and clouds linger with occasional showers and drizzle

The Central Coast is in more clouds and occasionally breezy conditions, with temperatures trending down. Night through morning low clouds, fog, and light drizzle are expected along the coast through Friday. There is a chance of rain developing on Sunday, primarily for San Luis Obispo County.

Today's weather is influenced by a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest coast. While the associated trough could bring some light rain to northwest San Luis Obispo County, the main impact will be felt further north in northern California, Oregon, and Washington. This system will weaken as it moves towards the US-Canada border by Saturday.

This morning, widespread measurable drizzle was reported, and temperatures were several degrees cooler under the low clouds. Coastal areas didn't see much sun.

As a strong low-pressure system spins off the Pacific Northwest coast, broad weak troughing will affect Southern California. Most areas will see maximum temperatures in the 60s, with some reaching around 70. A dying frontal system will bring a slight chance of rain to northwestern San Luis Obispo County from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with accumulations of 0.05-0.25 inches possible around Cambria/Rocky Butte.

Strong onshore pressure gradients are expected each afternoon and evening through Friday, resulting in breezy afternoon conditions along the coast. Nighttime marine layer clouds and drizzle are again possible tonight into tomorrow morning.

Saturday's temperatures will be similar to Friday's, with most highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead to Sunday through Wednesday, a more zonal upper-level pattern is likely to set up over the region. This may result in slightly cooler temperatures along the coasts and valleys due to increased onshore flow.

From Sunday through at least Wednesday, a storm system may bring rain to the area, with the highest chances and totals currently expected north of Point Conception. At this point, totals are expected to be light, generally under 0.50 inches except in higher elevations and wind facing slopes. The exact timing and amounts are heavily dependent on the storm's track, which has recently been trending more northerly in model runs.