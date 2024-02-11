Cool temps and relatively dry conditions will last through the beginning of the next work week

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Saturday!

Here are a couple of the latest weather headlines for the area:

-We are expecting to continue seeing dry conditions and below-normal temperatures through at least the middle of the next workweek.

-There is a chance more precipitation could be returning to the Central Coast by next weekend.

Let’s take a look at your forecast!

We have light offshore flow moving through the area this afternoon but winds are mostly below advisory levels. At 3 p.m. wind gusts have been moving near or over 20mph for areas along the coast and interior valleys. By the evening hours, the winds will start to slow down and remain calm throughout the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

The weather for the next few days will be on the cooler side with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are expected to slowly climb with the offshore flow creating some downslope warming. However, most areas are expected to remain at or slightly below normal levels, especially overnight as the drier air will allow temps to fall into the 30s across some coastal and valley areas. The low temps will not be enough to bring frost or freeze to the Central Coast.

The weekend weather will continue at least into Wednesday as ridging over the eastern Pacific deflects incoming storms to the north. However, that's expected to come to an end later in the week and into the following week.

Here’s a look at your KSBY 7-Day Forecast! Our models show the pattern turning wetter again. There is a chance that more precipitation could return to the Central Coast by next Saturday. We will continue to track this as we get closer to the upcoming weekend!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.