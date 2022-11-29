Cool temps give way to rain Thursday, more rain chances through the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

To start our Tuesday temperatures are a few degrees cooler than yesterday across the board. Skies are clear for the coastal valleys, slightly more marine influence is at our beaches but that is staying a non-issue. The interior valleys are the only place this morning that will see dense fog that may limit visibility on roadways.

This fog is expected to stick around until the mid morning hours. Additionally the sundowner winds along the Santa Barbara county south coast are sticking around for a little longer. The National Weather service has extended the wind advisory through 6am.

Temperatures for today will stay a bit below normal for this time of year highs in the 50s in the interiors and beaches, 60s in the coastal valleys.

Tonight temperatures will plummet, especially in the interiors. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in the interior valleys. Because of this there is a freeze watch in place through Wednesday morning in the Cuyama valley. The rest of the interiors will experience the same cold temps.

Most major computer models agree on the timing and intensity of a rain system for Thursday. Where models differ a bit is what follows and when but there is general consensus that more scattered rain is likely after the initial system Thursday into Sunday before showers wind down.

Rainfall Thursday looks to include some higher rain rates with potential into Monday from .5-2.5”.

Temperatures look to be in the 50s and lower 60s thru this timeframe as well.

Beyond the 7-day outlook, the Climate Prediction Center also likes cool and unsettled weather in the 8-10 day.

Have a great day Central Coast!