Cool temps sticking around to kick off the work week

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Monday!

As we kick off the week there is some low lying fog and cloud cover to contend with across the region. While it is significantly less "put together" than what we saw late last week the patchy fog will still bring a cool and cloudy start to the workweek.

With the morning marine influence in play temps are going to stay much cooler than normal for this time of year.

Paso Robles "normal" high temp for this time of the year is 90 degrees.

We are expecting to see cooler conditions this week, with Tuesday through Thursday being the coolest. Luckily, a warming trend is expected to begin on Friday.

On the Central Coast, we experienced another gloomy day on Sunday, similar to what we have seen the last several days. We will most likely see the same conditions repeat itself today and into the middle of this week.

Our models indicate that there will be sub-advisory northerly winds taking place in southwest Santa Barbara County, in Refugio and Gaviota, for the next few evenings, which will keep low clouds mostly away from that area.

A slight warming trend is expected to kick off on Friday and continue through the rest of the upcoming weekend, but temperatures will not recover back to normal by the next work week.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.

Have a great day, Central Coast!