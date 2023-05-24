Cool temps to run through the evening due to marine layer influence

Good evening!

We will continue to see more cloud coverage due to the marine influence along the Central Coast. The current conditions, as we head into the evening, will be quite similar to last night.

The calm winds across the region have played a significant role in not clearing any of the fog out along the Central Coast, therefore, we will expect to see more cloudy and foggy conditions into the late evening and through Thursday morning.

Tonight, the deep marine layer will maintain cooler conditions with temps in the lower 50s across the region, as get closer to Memorial Day Weekend.

We will most likely see some possible drizzle and light rain along the coast and valleys.

Westerly winds are expected to stay low below 15 mph in the interior valleys and south coast region.

Temperatures along the south coast will see highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 50s.

As you begin your day tomorrow, be sure to wear a light jacket due to cooler temps throughout the morning, but you won't expect to see much sun until later in the afternoon.