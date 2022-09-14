Cool weather continues into the weekend ahead of possible rain to kick off next week

Good Morning Central Coast! We are halfway through the week and are continuing to fall into a pattern of mild weather that will last through the week. There is some cloud cover still sitting throughout the region and may limit morning visibility.

Moving forward it is the zonal flow of the jet stream that takes control. All "zonal flow" means is that the jet stream path is more west to east (as opposed to large ridges or troughs). Zonal flow tends to be cooler as most pressure changes are transitional, no strong high pressure refusing to budge. It also tends to be a little breezier and also includes afternoon onshore breezes. All this argues for a cooler forecast.

Additionally, the height of the marine layer (marine cooled air) will be higher than it has been in some time. This allows more cool air into the interior valleys and also includes the potential for overnight and early morning clouds in the valleys.

I like beaches to stay in the 60s the balance of the week with the coastal valleys in the 70s and 80s with the interior in the 80s. The interior temps should stay below average the entire week and coming weekend while coastal valleys are a little under the average in general but do flirt with average temps a few days.

As we head into the weekend the jet stream will plunge south and bring some even cooler weather alongside a low pressure system that could mix things up for Monday. A few models are indicating the chance for a rain system to push through the region on Monday. Looks like a splash and dash system drops in the from the PacNW. Nothing huge but at the end of the rain season to add anything is a good thing, especially in the midst of a drought.

However, there are some signs that later this month warmer than average highs could return.

Have a great day Central Coast!