Cool weather hangs around another day or two then we start warming

The forecast hasn't changed very much in the short-term: more cool temperatures are expected for the next few days with areas of gusty winds and reoccurring Sundowner winds.

Temperatures will begin to warm Thursday. A significant warm-up is on tap for Friday and the weekend.

The biggest issue tonight is likely the frost potential inland.

A frost advisory has been issued for some interior valleys for temperatures near freezing for a few hours that could do damage to sensitive plants. People with temperature concerns should take precautions like bringing small plants indoors or covering them, watering plants can also help protect them in short-frost events.

There are also wind advisories for the western portion of Santa Barbara county, the same places as the advisories yesterday. Pass and canyon winds could gust near 50 while coastal wind gusts could hit 35mph.

Temperatures will warm a tiny bit on Wednesday with other smaller jumps on Thursday and Friday before a warm weekend with coastal valleys back in the 80s and 90s inland. I should say that models are not going AS WARM for the weekend as prior days but still warmer than average and much warmer than current conditions.

The reason for all this: the upper-level trough is slowly pulling out to be replaced by a ridge. There a lot of agreement on this but the next question is how long does the ridge last? Earlier this week models indicated just a short warm event, today it looks more like a warm weekend followed by minor cooling next week followed by an even warmer forecast for the following weekend. This would certainly start raising fire concerns. We are already seeing those smaller flashy grass fires, warm stretches often increase activity. Stay tuned.