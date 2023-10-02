Cool weather sticks around today but extreme heat will build in later this week

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is time to kick off another work week and while there is warmer weather on the horizon the system that brought us showers over the weekend is sticking around for another day or two.

With that comes a bit of patchy dense fog, be cautious where visibility falls this morning on roads across the coastal valleys and beaches. Interior valleys will also see some fog although it will mostly be limited to the Cuyama valley.

Today temps will still be on the cooler side when compared to seasonal normals. Most interiors will stay in the upper 70s (Paso Robles typically sees highs in the mid 80s to start October), coastal valleys in the low 70s while beaches will be in the 60s.

The cold low pressure system will push east today and bring a warming trend that will last into late this week.

The warming trend will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting back to normal and even slightly above average in some areas.

Have a great day Central Coast!