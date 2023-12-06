Cool Wednesday arrives before warmer weekend

The Central Coast saw a cooler Wednesday with highs ranging from the 60s along the coast and 70s in the Santa Ynez Valley and Southcoast.

Light showers are expected this evening for the portions of SLO County that will remain under 1/10 of an inch.

Here is a look at the temps we expect tomorrow:

A High Surf Advisory is currently in effect until 2 a.m. on Friday. Large breaking waves building up to 10 to 14 feet along with rip currents.

There is another advisory. A High Wind Watch has been issued beginning from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. North winds of 35 to 50 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph.

The cooldown won’t be for too long as a warmer weekend is on the way.

