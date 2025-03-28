Cool weekend ahead with some Sunday showers

The Central Coast will experience below-normal temperatures through most of the upcoming week. A mix of low and high clouds will persist through Saturday morning, with patchy drizzle and locally breezy conditions. Gusty west to northwest winds are expected in many areas this afternoon and tonight. Light rain is possible Sunday into Monday, and again possibly Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak storm system from the Pacific Northwest has moved east, bringing drizzle and light rain to some areas. Gusty winds are also expected in and below the Santa Ynez Range and along most coastal areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County Beaches. Northwest to west winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected, which could blow around unsecured objects and break tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches until 11 AM PDT Saturday. Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet with sets to 18 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected. These conditions increase the risk of ocean drowning, with rip currents pulling swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injuries, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

This cool pattern will extend through the weekend, with high temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal. Dry conditions will prevail through Saturday before another upper low moves into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday.

The Central Coast should see some showers on Sunday. I think rainfall should stay under .25"

The long-term forecast beyond Monday is uncertain, with models showing reduced strength for a second system previously expected mid-week. While some ensembles still indicate rain, at least half predict no rain after Monday night. Another system we thought could impact CA Wednesday into Thursday now looks much less likely as a number of models keep conditions dry. But temps should be near or even below averages later next week.