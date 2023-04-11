Cooldown hits the Central Coast as cold front pushes south

Good afternoon Central Coast!

Temperatures cooled off a little today as a cold front continues to push south into our region. That cool down will likely persist through Thursday. As we head into the weekend a high pressure system will warm things up again.

The winds are picking up this evening, with the Gaviota coastline feeling the impact. A wind advisory will remain in effect for the area from 6pm tonight until 6am Wednesday. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County there will be low clouds and fog with drizzle. Low temperatures will be about 50 degrees.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect low clouds and fog. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Tomorrow night will be cloudy with lows in the mid 40s to about 50 degrees. West winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County there will be low clouds and fog with drizzle. Low temperatures will hover at about 50 degrees.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County expect low clouds and fog. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s to about 50degrees. West winds will be 15 to 25 mph.