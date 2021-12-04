Cooler and cloudier conditions stick around to start the weekend before several small rain chances next week

Abundant cloud cover has moved into the Central Coast to end the week and more is expected as we move into the weekend.

This pattern will not only bring fog but continued cooler weather as many begin to ring in the holiday season.

Fog is moving back onto the Central Coast overnight and will stick around through the overnight and into Saturday morning. Take extra time on the roads with limited visibility. pic.twitter.com/aazNUKZQC2 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 4, 2021

Overnight temperatures will creep down into the 30s in inland valleys with temperatures into the 50s along the coast.

Saturday will bring in more mild conditions with fog sticking around into the morning but then clearing as winds shift offshore late afternoon.

The weekend will be near normal for early December with temperatures mainly in the low 60s and abundant cloud cover alongside morning fog. pic.twitter.com/C5MN1KSDvL — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 4, 2021

As the weekend progresses skies will clear slightly with cool conditions continuing.

Strong gusty winds are expected Saturday afternoon through Monday morning across the south coast and Santa Lucia mountains.

Early next week things will get interesting, first, a cold front will push south Monday into Tuesday. This will likely bring more abundant clouds and slightly cooler weather but if the systems slow slightly more fog and drizzle becomes possible.

Skies will once again clear for Wednesday and Thursday before another chance at measurable precipitation. The second chance will be Thursday night into Friday when a storm will move onto the coast. We can't pinpoint where it will land quite yet but some rain along the Central Coast can't be counted out.

While the weekend will be off to a foggy start conditions will change quickly with more sunshine by Sunday. From that point onwards there is a lot of uncertainty within rain chances but with a series of small rain chances, it is important to keep an eye on changes. pic.twitter.com/WAZU2OhD5I — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 4, 2021

Keep a close eye on your forecast moving through the weekend into next week as a lot is still up in the air but with a few chances for rain, there is hope for some decrease in our drought conditions.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!