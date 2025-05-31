Cooler but more humid conditions this weekend as tropical moisture moves over the region

Temperatures were still warm in some areas of the Central Coast, but increasing onshore flow allowed temperatures to slightly trend down compared to Friday.

However, humidity levels are trending up as remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Alvin moves into the area from the southeast.

That moisture is expected to work its way north through the rest of Saturday and overnight.

At lower elevations south of Point Conception, there could also be some scattered showers. But any rain falling through a deep dry layer means that a significant amount of water will evaporate as it reaches the surface.

Most areas will either be dry or have some sprinkles.

The muggy air tonight will likely keep overnight temperatures warmer than usual, so the Sunday lows have increased.

Daytime highs on Sunday in most inland areas will be 5-10 degrees cooler than Saturday, and possibly more if clouds are thicker than expected.

Though the humidity will more than compensate for the decrease in temperatures.

The area will be returning to more typical late Spring conditions Monday and Tuesday as another upper low drops south along the California coast and just offshore of Point Conception Monday afternoon.

The marine layer is expected to increase with temperatures 1-4 degrees below normal, and either slow or no clearing for areas near the coast.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie