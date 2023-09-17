Cooler conditions and mostly cloudy skies are expected this week on the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday.

Here’s what we can expect to see for the rest of the weekend into the new work week. We are expecting to see cooler conditions this week, with Tuesday through Thursday being the coolest. Luckily, a warming trend is expected to begin on Friday. More low clouds and patchy fog will continue to spread into areas closest to the coast each night through the morning hours, with the possibility of drizzle or light rain. Unfortunately, we are going to see June Gloom conditions for the remainder of the week, as mostly cloudy skies will surround the Central Coast. Let’s dive in!

On the Central Coast, we experienced another gloomy day on Sunday just like the last few days. We will most likely see the same conditions repeat itself on Monday and possibly for the next few days. The marine layer still sticking along the coastline and it is not expected to move out of the area due to an upper low bringing in those cooler conditions to the Central Coast. As I previously mentioned in Saturday's newscast, the reason behind the cooler conditions we’re seeing is due to a trough making its way through Central and Southern California, which will cause temps to be cooler Tuesday through Thursday.

Our modules indicate that there will be sub-advisory northerly winds taking place southwest of Santa Barbara County, in Refugio and Gaviota, for the next few evenings, which will keep low clouds mostly away from that area.

According to the National Weather Service, a warming trend is expected to kick off on Friday and continue through the rest of the upcoming weekend, but temperatures will not recover back to normal most likely by the next work week.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.

Have a great day, Central Coast!