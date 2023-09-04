Cooler conditions are expected for the Labor Day holiday, with mostly sunny skies on the way next weekend

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. We've had some cooler conditions over the course of the Labor Day weekend, but luckily some areas throughout the Central Coast will see some sunshine in the forecast for the upcoming work week.

Along the Central Coast, we experienced partly to mostly cloudy skies. Luckily, there should be some clearing taking place before the end of the day, especially for areas closer to the coast and valleys.

Our models indicate that low clouds and fog will stay along most coastal areas and valleys throughout the night and morning hours Monday through Wednesday. We are expecting to see those clouds clear off for the holiday tomorrow.

The reason behind the cooler conditions we're experiencing along the Central Coast is due to an upper-level trough that is expected to move over the region and will head east tonight through Monday.

While the 3-day Labor Day weekend is slowly coming to an end, our models have indicated that we are expecting to see a slight warm-up next weekend. Temps in the forecast will gradually warm up over the next few days, while highs will remain several degrees below normal.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast!