Cooler conditions are expected for the latter half of the week

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday! Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect to see today and for the remainder of the work week. We are expecting a return of gusty northerly winds on Thursday and Friday, as they will be strongest in the mountains. A weather disturbance will move into the region later Wednesday into Thursday, leading to some very light showers along the Central Coast and northern mountains. We are also expecting significant cooling through Friday. Let’s dive in!

Our latest models show a large amount of stratus clouds approaching the Central Coast this evening and there's probably a 60% chance for some dense fog developing along the Central Coast Wednesday morning. Later in the afternoon, the tail end of a rapidly weakening cold front will pass through SLO County. While some light rain is likely in the northwest part of the county, chances drop off quickly to the south so at most probably just some sprinkles or non-measurable showers as far south as Santa Maria.

The High Surf Advisory still remains in place through Friday morning until 2 am. It is currently affecting SLO County and SB County. We are expecting to see waves of 10-14 feet tonight through Thursday.

The main story for the rest of this week is the wind. Following the cold front, another strong northerly flow will develop, generating at least advisory-level winds across the mountains from Santa Barbara County. Gusts as high as 60-70 mph are possible in most areas. Winds will push down through the canyons and pass into some of the valleys on Thursday.

However, the interior valleys are expected to see wind gusts near or over 20+mph this afternoon.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.