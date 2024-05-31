Cool conditions for the weekend before a warming trend arrives next week

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Friday. We are expecting a cooling trend this weekend as onshore flow strengthens in the region, which will bring cool temperatures to the Central Coast.

Weather headlines:

-A cooler-than-normal weather pattern will continue across the Central Coast through the weekend as the marine layer remains in place with strong onshore flow.

-For the upcoming workweek, we are expecting a warming trend in the forecast, especially for the interior portions of the Central Coast on Wednesday and Thursday as onshore flow weakens.

Extended forecast:

A weak trough along the West Coast has returned, and this will cause an increase in onshore flow and deepening of the marine layer.

Models have indicated that onshore flow is stronger today than yesterday and we are expecting a slight increase again tomorrow.

On Friday afternoon, wind gusts over 25 mph will affect the interior valleys and some coastal valleys are seeing winds near 20 mph.

Wind gusts are expected to settle down this evening and during the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

Some areas may see a breezy start to their morning tomorrow but onshore is expected to increase by Saturday afternoon.

With the deep marine layer, visibility in most areas will turn out well, except for the mountain slopes. However, the coastal valleys will see the clearing times by the late morning, while the beach communities may not clear at all.

Here's what you can expect for the Elks Rodeo this weekend!

Temperatures will drop down to the low 50s right around the time of the PRCA Rodeo Performance and Queen Coronation. On Saturday morning, we will see a cool start to the Elks Rodeo Parade but skies are expected to clear by the late morning

hours. High temps will reach the mid-60s.

As the cooling trend continues this weekend, warmer temperatures are expected in the interior valleys on Saturday as temps will range in the 70s and 80s. Coastal Valleys and beaches will see cooler temps in the 50s and 60s. The Santa Ynez Valley will reach the 70s.

Here’s your KSBY 7-day forecast! A few degrees of warming and slightly earlier marine layer clearing are likely to occur on Sunday and Monday as the trough starts to shift east and high pressure begins to build into the region. The beaches and coastal valleys will still be below normal temperatures but not as much.

Have a great day, Central Coast!