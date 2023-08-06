Cooler conditions are expected to drop temps throughout the Central Coast this week

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Sunday!

We saw warm conditions throughout the Central Coast over the course of the weekend, but we may be switching gears this week as a cooling trend is expected to sweep across the area this week. As cooler conditions are on the way, the heat advisories in place for Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County should be lifted this evening. Let’s dive in!

The National Weather Service will be lifting the Heat Advisory for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this evening at 8 pm. A lot of areas closer to the coast were not affected by the heat advisory, since conditions were slightly cooler.

The high-pressure system that brought the warmer temperatures this weekend will weaken slowly through the week. At the same time, onshore flow to the east will increase which will pull cooler air from the ocean farther inland.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 28mph Monday afternoon at 4 pm, while areas closer to the coast will have moderate wind gusts just below 20mph.

A cooling trend will begin on the Central Coast by Monday, with additional cooling expected Tuesday. Highs in the inland area will actually be dropping a few degrees below normal by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says that low clouds and fog will spread farther inland each day, reaching the coastal valleys by Tuesday.

Otherwise, cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected for the remainder of next week.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate app in the App Store or Google Play to keep up with the latest weather headlines along the Central Coast.