Cooler conditions expected to slightly drop temps across the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. Hope you all had a wonderful weekend. Here’s a quick breakdown of what we can expect for Sunday and our transition into the work week. We are expecting onshore flow to develop ahead of a weak area of low pressure aloft will continue a cooling trend, becoming more pronounced into Monday and Tuesday. Low clouds and fog are expected to spread into the beaches and coastal valleys tonight into Monday morning. A cold front will approach the state between Monday and Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds at times into mid-week.

On Sunday, some low clouds were persistent along the beaches early this afternoon, and they may linger through the rest of the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will prevail for the rest of the day. In addition, breezy onshore winds will affect many areas this afternoon. Temps this afternoon were several degrees cooler than yesterday, but still remained quite hot and well above normal away from the coast. Sunday highs reached the 80s for coastal valleys and topped out in the 90s in the inland portion of the Central Coast.

The marine layer is expected to remain shallow on Sunday, but low clouds should affect most beaches and some coastal valleys tonight into Monday morning, as we may expect the possibility of patchy dense fog coming into the Central Coast.

For Sunday night into Monday, onshore flow will continue to increase as a trough with a weak cold front approaches northern and Central California. San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County should expect to see some cloud coverage from the trough Monday morning into Monday night. Otherwise, clear to partly cloudy skies can be expected through Wednesday.

Tonight we will see an increase in winds across Santa Barbara County with gusty northwest winds moving through the passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Wind gusts in Refugio are expected to increase to 48mph near 8 p.m. Monday evening and remain quite strong throughout the overnight hours into Tuesday.

While cooler temps are expected to begin for the upcoming work week, there is a possibility of a slight warming trend to occur in the latter half of the week.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Forecast for all the latest weather headlines on the Central Coast. Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast.