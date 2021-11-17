Watch
Cooler conditions stick around on the central coast ahead of clearing late in the forecast

Amy Joseph posted this sunset photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset over the Central Coast
Posted at 8:46 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 11:46:11-05

Cooler weather has surged into the Central Coast causing many of us to break out extra layers, and sweaters for the first time in months.
The cooler weather is all thanks to a cold front that dipped into the Central Coast over the beginning of the workweek and has continued to maintain onshore flow, marine influence, and cooler temperatures.

As we head through the daytime hours some sunshine will peek out from behind dense clouds as the space between two systems passes overhead. That clearing will not be long-lasting though. More clouds will filter in Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures across the Central Coast will remain cool, especially at beaches where marine influence will be felt the most.

The cooler conditions will stick around for the latter half of the week with abundant clouds and cooler conditions through Friday. At that point, yet another decaying cold front will near the California coastline and bring minimal, but thankfully nonzero chance, for a few raindrops. This chance is slim to none but with all of California in drought, the change is needed.

Thanksgiving week will start off with some sun and slightly warmer conditions although the forecast still seems dry.
Have a great Wednesday Central Coast.

