Cooler conditions stick around on the central coast ahead of clearing late in the forecast

Cooler weather has surged into the Central Coast causing many of us to break out extra layers, and sweaters for the first time in months.

The cooler weather is all thanks to a cold front that dipped into the Central Coast over the beginning of the workweek and has continued to maintain onshore flow, marine influence, and cooler temperatures.

For today cooler conditions will still stick around alongside some patchy fog. Good news is that some sunshine will move in this weekend for a warmer start to next week! pic.twitter.com/MNu7Irvf6E — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 17, 2021

As we head through the daytime hours some sunshine will peek out from behind dense clouds as the space between two systems passes overhead. That clearing will not be long-lasting though. More clouds will filter in Wednesday afternoon.

Some sunny conditions will move into the Central Coast today before more cloud cover moves in tonight. Cooler temperatures and marine influence will be the main story over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/Msw27L0EOB — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 17, 2021

Temperatures across the Central Coast will remain cool, especially at beaches where marine influence will be felt the most.

Temperatures today will be mild yet cool with abundant cloud cover. The strong marine influence will keep beaches cloudy and cool struggling to reach the 60s. pic.twitter.com/K6rcDcvtue — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 17, 2021

The cooler conditions will stick around for the latter half of the week with abundant clouds and cooler conditions through Friday. At that point, yet another decaying cold front will near the California coastline and bring minimal, but thankfully nonzero chance, for a few raindrops. This chance is slim to none but with all of California in drought, the change is needed.

Today the Central Coast will remain cloudy and a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year the pattern will break Friday afternoon with the passage of a cold front that brings a very minimal chance for a few raindrops. Sunny weather returns next week. pic.twitter.com/IbSMAcxvCN — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 17, 2021

Thanksgiving week will start off with some sun and slightly warmer conditions although the forecast still seems dry.

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast.