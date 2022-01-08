Cooler high temps linger thru the weekend

A cold front moved thru the Central Coast on Friday bringing in expected clouds, cooler temps and even some light showers or heavy drizzle which for some locations added up to a few hundredths of an inch here and there.

Ultimately the big story was it shut down the offshore wind and temps dropped. Now, Saturday a little more offshore flow tries to get going again but in a post-cold front area, it will not immediately vault temps back to near 70. I think most of the Central Coast will be in the 50s and 60s for Saturday with slightly warmer highs Sunday. The interior valleys will be the coolest. Some early clouds are likely before clouds start to dissipate.

Sunday looks quiet but an approaching upper low will bring in clouds late into Monday. This system looks to also lose strength on arrival to the Central Coast but could still produce a few light showers, a better chance for rain is in SoCal.

Other than that models continue to advertise a generally dry and warmer than average temperature pattern from there into the 23rd of the month. Could it change, sure.. but most indications are for quiet no matter what model you look at.