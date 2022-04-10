Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain this week on the Central Coast

Cooler temperatures are expected this week along with a chance of rain Monday afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s with partly cloudy skies late in the week.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear except for areas of patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Expect low temperatures to be in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows are expected to be in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds will be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy except for areas of patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. High temperatures expected to range from the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.