Cooler temperatures and light precipitation expected for the Central Coast

A weak storm system is set to move in this weekend, promising some light precipitation on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by intermittent gusts of wind, particularly in interior areas.

The late-season storm is making its approach today, already noticeable in the form of a thickening marine layer and a notable drop in temperatures. The Central Coast has a high likelihood of rain Saturday afternoon but not high in terms of accumulation.

In terms of rainfall, San Luis Obispo (SLO) County seems to have better odds of seeing measurable precipitation, potentially exceeding 0.10 inches. Conversely, Santa Barbara County may experience lighter showers, with most totals likely falling below the 0.10-inch mark.

Anticipated rainfall amounts vary across SLO County, with the north coast potentially seeing between 0.25 to 0.50 inches, while other parts of the county should receive less.

Fortunately, the bulk of the precipitation is expected to clear out by Sunday morning, leaving behind dry conditions and ample sunshine for the remainder of the day. However, temperatures will remain cooler than average, accompanied by intermittent breezy conditions.

Looking ahead to Monday, a significant warming trend is expected as the storm system shifts towards the Plains, resulting in weaker onshore flow.

Beyond the weekend, the weather forecast indicates a relatively tranquil week ahead for California. A slow warming trend is anticipated, primarily inland, as the state finds itself situated between a low-pressure system over the Great Basin and high pressure over the eastern Pacific.

Coastal areas can expect temperatures to hover around normal levels, with the possibility of some marine layer stratus developing by midweek. Overall, a gradual return to milder conditions is on the horizon.