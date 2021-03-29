Cooler temperatures, breezy conditions Monday

It was another summer-like day on the Central Coast, with several areas seeing temperatures in the 80's.

The onshore flow is expected to increase Sunday night, helping cool temperatures back down.

Offshore flow increases Monday night through Wednesday, bringing temperatures back up.

The short term issue is some gusty winds on the way.

Winds could strengthen to low-end advisory level Monday afternoon, and could be advisory level in the Santa Ynez range by Monday night.

A Gale Warning goes into effect Monday afternoon, where seas could be 7-12 feet when conditions are worst.

There is a potential Santa Ana wind event Tuesday and Wednesday, rising fire weather concerns to the south of us.

Gusty #SantaAnaWinds will bring warm temps, very low humidities and elevated fire danger to LA/Ventura counties Tue-Thu. Strongest winds Tue-Wed with gusts 35-55 mph, except isolated gusts 60 mph in the mtns. #LAWeather #LAheat #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/bfgoKPiJNn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 28, 2021

Local gusts Tuesday could be up to 40 mph in wind prone areas.

Skies are expected to be sunny aside from patchy, dense fog across coastal waters overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Temperatures rise back up Wednesday.

Have a great week!

