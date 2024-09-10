Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week, and into the weekend

A major cool-down is on the way starting tomorrow and lasting through the next several days.

By early next week, temperatures could be 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

Periods of gusty west to north winds will impact the high terrain through next week. There may even be a few light showers around the area late this weekend and early next week.

Coastal Areas:

In Santa Barbara you can expect a high of 75 with foggy conditions. By the end of the week highs will be in the high 60s.

For Lompoc the high is 70 tomorrow with fog in the forecast. Temperatures will stay around there for the rest of the week.

Santa Maria has foggy conditions with a high of 71 tomorrow, and temperatures that will sit around there through the end of the week.

In Pismo Beach the high tomorrow is 62, and temperatures will dip into the high 50s the rest of the week.

In San Luis Obispo the high is 78 with some fog. Thursday will be around the same before more of a cool off later in the week and into the weekend.

In Arroyo Grande tomorrow's high will be 70, with some fog.

Morro Bay can expect a high of 64 tomorrow with some coastal fog.

In Cambria the high is 65 wit some cloud coverage expected.

Valley Areas:

In Atascadero the high will be 87 tomorrow, with a little bit of cloud coverage.

Santa Ynez will be foggy and can expect a high of 84 tomorrow, before temperatures cool of into the high 70s throughout the rest of the week.

In Paso Robles tomorrow's high is 90, and temperatures will sit in the mid to high 80's the rest of the week.

In Cuyama tomorrow will be 88 and sunny, but the rest of the week will have highs in the mid to high 80s.