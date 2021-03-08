Menu

Cooler temperatures, night and morning clouds Monday

Jeremiah JJ
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 01:22:30-05

It was a pretty quiet day on the weather front Sunday, with some light cloud coverage returning to many areas by Sunday afternoon.

With decent onshore surface gradients, the marine inversion is expected to deepen overnight.

These low clouds should be able to push into coastal slopes by Monday morning.

Temperatures Monday are expected to be a few degrees cooler.

High surf is expected to return Monday afternoon and continue through the rest of the week.

For Monday night into Tuesday, a gradual increase in clouds is expected as the cold front approaches Tuesday afternoon.

There is a slight potential for sundowner winds Monday evening as well.

The cold front Tuesday afternoon includes the chance of thunderstorms and snow levels dropping.

Rain could bring 0.5-1" of rain to the Central Coast.

Snow levels could lower to 2500-3500 feet by Wednesday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the mountain areas of Santa Barbara County.

Snow totals could potentially bring 6-12" inches of snow to elevations above 4500 feet and SW winds gusting to 45 mph.

Stay safe out there!

